Denton County Reports Record 12 Deaths, 471 New Cases of COVID-19 Friday; 6 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health is reporting a single-day record of 12 COVID-19 deaths Friday along with 471 new cases of the virus. Meanwhile, county hospitals have fewer COVID-19 patients receiving treatment overall, but more in county ICUs.

The county announced 12 new deaths Friday, increasing the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 249 since March 2020.

“We are reporting a record number of COVID-19-related deaths today,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

The latest victims included the following people:

A male over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Atria Senior Living in Carrollton

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Little Elm

A male over 80 who was a resident of The Colony

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Carrollton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton

A female in her 60s who was a resident of unincorporated southeast Denton County

A female over 80 who was a resident of Mustang Creek Estates in Frisco

A male over 80 who was a resident of Krum

A male over 80 who was a resident of Avanti Senior Living in Flower Mound

A female over 80 who was a resident of Corinth

A female in her 60s who was a resident of Denton

According to the county health department, there were 208 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, 13 fewer than Thursday, including 49 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73% Friday, leaving 244 total beds available for future patients, including six in ICUs. The ICUs are 93% occupied and 59% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information. You can also call 940-349-2585

Of the 471 new cases reported Friday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 437 are active while 34 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 45,816 with 31,773 estimated recoveries and 13,794 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Eads said. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites on Thursday, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

