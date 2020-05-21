Denton County

Denton County Reports New COVID-19 Death Thursday, Adds 27 Cases

NBC 5 News

Officials in Denton County reported another COVID-19 related death Thursday along with 27 new cases.

The deceased is a woman in her 70s who was a resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center and was previously reported as being hospitalized for the disease.

“Please keep the family of this individual whose loss we are learning of today in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask everyone to please consider maintaining the CDC recommendations for physical distancing as we continue to see many of our businesses move into Phase 2 and as many of you resume normal activities.”

DCPH is also announcing 27 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

DCPH is also announcing 18 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

