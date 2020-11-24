Denton County Reports More Than 400 COVID-19 Cases For Second Day; 541 Cases Added in Collin County

For the second straight day, and for the first time, Denton County Public Health reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on consecutive days Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Collin County, the state health department added 541 more cases of the virus along with two more deaths.

Of the 414 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 294 are active while 120 have already cleared recovery protocol. DCPH also reported another record high 141 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Tuesday, 12 more than Monday, which equates to about 16.6% of inpatient capacity.

The countywide total for cases stands at 22,351 with 17,112 estimated recoveries and 5,092 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 541 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Tuesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 24,325.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 21,139 estimated recoveries through Monday, 2,945 active cases and 241 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: