Denton County

Denton County Reports 26 New Cases of COVID-19

By Dominga Gutierrez

Denton County courthouse memorial - Zack Rawlings
NBC 5 News

Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This brings the total of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the county to 832.

DCPH also announced four newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Collin County 4 mins ago

Collin County Announces 24 New COVID-19 Cases

Dallas 40 mins ago

Employees Express Concern Over Some Restaurants’ ‘No Mask’ Policy

DCPH will provide an additional free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Friday.

Community members must call to pre-register for free testing at 940-349-2585.

The testing center will be held in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall at 2401 South Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville from 8 a.m to 12 p.m.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

This article tagged under:

Denton CountyCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicdeathscases
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us