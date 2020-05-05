Denton County Reports 26 New Cases of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This brings the total of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the county to 832.

DCPH also announced four newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.

DCPH will provide an additional free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center Friday.

Community members must call to pre-register for free testing at 940-349-2585.

The testing center will be held in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall at 2401 South Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville from 8 a.m to 12 p.m.

