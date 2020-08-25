Denton County Reports 94 New Cases Tuesday, 5 New Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported 171 cases of the virus Tuesday along with five new deaths.

Ninety-four of the 171 cases reported Tuesday are new, with the remaining 77 coming from the state backlog.

“Of the 171 new cases reported today, only 94 are active COVID-19 cases,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, director of DCPH. “This is likely reflective of the completion of case investigations for the backlog of cases reported by DSHS, resulting in many confirmed cases who have already recovered due to the reporting delay.”

Denton County's 7-day average for new cases climbed from 115 cases per day to 117 cases per day Tuesday; the 14-day average increased from 106 cases per day to 110 cases per day.

The latest victims of the virus include a man in his 60s who was a resident of Denton, a man over 80 who was a resident of Corinth, a man in his 60s who was a resident of Krugerville, a man in his 60s who was a resident of Little Elm and a man in his 50s who was a resident of Lewisville.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these five individuals,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for you to continue wearing masks, handwashing, and social distancing, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County.”

The county has recorded 98 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 9,406 with 7,199 estimated recoveries and 2,109 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Aug. 28. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.