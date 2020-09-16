Denton County Reports 92 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Wednesday, DSHS Adds 113 Cases to Collin County, 3 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 92 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Tuesday and two deaths as the state added another 113 cases to Collin County's total along with three more deaths.

Of the latest 92 cases in Denton County, 71 are active while the remaining 21 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county, which had reported no new deaths since Sept. 8, reported two new deaths Wednesday bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 107 since March.

The latest victims include a man in his 70s from Denton and a woman in her 80s from Mayberry Gardens in Denton.

"We ask for you to join us in thoughts and prayers for the families of these two community members who've passed from COVID-19," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "Let's remain Denton County strong by continuing to follow public health recommendations to fight COVID-19."

The countywide total for cases stands at 11,317 with 9,674 estimated recoveries and 1,536 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton Friday, Sept. 18. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 113 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 12,482.

Three additional deaths were also reported for Collin County by the state health department on Wednesday. Details about those victims have not been made available.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 11,632 estimated recoveries through Wednesday along with 718 estimated active cases and 132 deaths attributed to the virus since March.