Denton County Reports 91 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, DSHS Adds 100 Cases to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 91 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Thursday as the state added another 100 cases to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 91 cases in Denton County, 62 are active while the remaining 39 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 109 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 11,861 with 10,217 estimated recoveries and 1,535 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Sept. 25. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 North Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 100 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday, bringing the county's total to 13,310.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 12,363 estimated recoveries through Thursday and 141 deaths attributed to the virus since March.