Denton County Reports 89 COVID-19 Cases Friday, DSHS Adds 161 Cases to Collin County With 2 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 89 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Friday as the state added another 161 cases and two deaths to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 89 cases in Denton County, 71 are active while the remaining 18 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 109 COVID-19 related deaths since March and has not reported a new death since Sept. 22.

The countywide total for cases stands at 11,950 with 10,270 estimated recoveries and 1,571 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 161 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday, bringing the county's total to 13,471.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 12,480 estimated recoveries through Friday and 143 deaths attributed to the virus since March.