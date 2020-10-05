Denton County Reports 85 COVID-19 Cases Monday, DSHS Adds 42 Cases to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 85 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Monday as the state added another 42 cases to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 85 cases in Denton County, 71 are active while the remaining 14 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 109 COVID-19 related deaths since March and has not reported a new death since Sept. 22.

The countywide total for cases stands at 12,508 with 10,857 estimated recoveries and 1,542 estimated active cases.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, October 9, 2020 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm St in Denton. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County who pre-register and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM. To pre-register, call DCPH at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 42 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Monday, bringing the county's total to 15,610.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 14,752 estimated recoveries through Monday and 152 deaths attributed to the virus since March.