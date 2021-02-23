Denton County Reports 837 Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; 4 ICU Beds

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 837 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with no new deaths.

According to the county health department, there were 129 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 12 patients from last Tuesday, and that number includes 38 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 78% Tuesday, leaving 198 total beds available for future patients, including four beds in ICUs. The ICUs are 96% occupied and 44% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

Of the 837 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 704 are active while 133 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 61,991 with 49,675 estimated recoveries and 11,918 estimated active cases.

“We’re seeing both continued COVID-19 transmission, as well as a backlog of reports stemming from the winter weather challenges last week,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director, on Monday. “DCPH will be reporting new cases daily to include those from prior weeks, but our website will also continue to note the onset date of illness, highlighting the active case trends. This pandemic news is improving, but it’s not over.”

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The county is currently operating a large-scale vaccine hub at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus. Due to last week's weather, the hub at TMS will not open this week until Wednesday.

