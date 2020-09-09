Denton County Reports 81 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday; DSHS Adds 44 to Collin County

Officials in Denton County on Wednesday reported 81 new cases of COVID-19, while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 44 to the total in Collin County.

Denton County Public Health reported no new deaths and 151 new recoveries from COVID-19. The county has totaled 10,847 cases of the coronavirus, 9,152 recoveries and 105 deaths.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 44 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 11,676.

One additional death was also reported in Collin County Wednesday.

To date, according to DSHS data provided to the county, Collin County has 11,676 estimated recoveries through Wednesday and 119 deaths attributed to the virus since March.