Denton County Reports 8 New Cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Denton County reported eight additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday and four recoveries from the new coronavirus.
In total, Denton County has reported 922 cases of the coronavirus and 25 deaths related to it. Four hundred forty people in the county have recovered.
There are two new cases each in Fort Worth and Lewisville, and one each in Corinth, Denton, Flower Mound and unincorporated Denton County, according to Denton County Public Health.
