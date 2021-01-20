Denton County Reports 8 Deaths, 861 New Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday; 3 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health is reporting eight COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 861 new cases of the virus. Meanwhile, county hospitals have fewer COVID-19 patients receiving treatment overall, but more in county ICUs.

The eight deaths announced Wednesday increased the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 265 since March 2020 and included the following victims:

A female over 80 who was a resident of Lake Village Nursing and Rehab in Lewisville

A male over 80 who was a resident of The Oaks at Flower Mound

A male over 80 who was a resident of The Colony

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Carrollton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Argyle

A male over 80 who was a resident of Prairie Estates in Frisco

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these eight individuals who have passed away due to COVID-19,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “While we all await our opportunity to be vaccinated, we must remember that utilizing masks, social distancing, and handwashing are practices we must continue to utilize to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our communities and families."

According to the county health department, there were 196 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, eight fewer than Tuesday, including 49 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73% Wednesday, leaving 243 total beds available for future patients, including four in ICUs. The ICUs are 97% occupied and 53% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 861 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 782 are active while 79 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 48,196 with 33,612 estimated recoveries and 14,319 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Eads said. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites earlier this month, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: