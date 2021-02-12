Denton County Reports 8 Deaths, 529 Cases of COVID-19 Friday; 7 ICU Beds

Denton County Public Health reports eight more COVID-19 deaths and an additional 529 new cases of the virus Friday while adding there are only seven available ICU beds in the county.

The county said the latest deaths included the following victims:

A female over 80 who was a resident of Prairie Estates in Frisco

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Prairie Estates in Frisco

A male over 80 who was a resident of Autumn Leaves of Carrollton

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Corinth

A male over 80 who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound

A female over 80 who was a resident of Atria Carrollton

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Pilot Point

“Please join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of these eight individuals,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we eagerly await additional vaccines, we must continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with masks, distancing, and hand washing.”

According to the county health department, there were 142 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, a decrease of 12 patients compared to Thursday, and that number includes 39 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 72% Friday, leaving 254 total beds available for future patients, including seven beds in ICUs. The ICUs are 92% occupied and 52% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

Of the 529 new cases reported Friday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 491 are active while 38 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 59,849 with 44,589 estimated recoveries and 14,878 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The county is currently operating a large-scale vaccine hub at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

This week's weather forecast has forced organizers to cancel the clinic on Thursday where 3,000 second doses were going to be administered. County officials said Tuesday afternoon that those doses would now be administered on Friday afternoon.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: