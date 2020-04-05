coronavirus

Denton County Reports 7th Coronavirus-Related Death; 16 New Cases

There are 304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County

By Chris Blake

NBC 5 News

A man who lived in a Lewisville nursing home is the seventh person to die of coronavirus in Denton County, health officials say.

The man, who was in his 90s, was previously reported hospitalized and contracted a locally transmitted case of COVID-19.

"As we report the loss of a seventh life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem."

At the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 50 residents have previously tested positive for coronavirus, there were 14 new cases among staff members, according to Denton County Public Health.

Of the 14 staff members, eight are residents of Denton County and reported among the 16 new cases in the county Sunday, while the other six are reflected in the numbers of the county in which they live.

The countywide total stands at 304.

Of the 16 new Denton County cases, there are seven in Denton, six in Carrollton and one each in The Colony, Lewisville and an unincorporated part of Denton County.

Sixty-nine people in Denton County have recovered from COVID-19.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

