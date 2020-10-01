Denton County Reports 77 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, DSHS Adds 187 Cases to Collin County, 2 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 77 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Thursday as the state added another 187 cases to Collin County's total along with two more deaths.

Of the latest 77 cases in Denton County, 64 are active while the remaining 13 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 109 COVID-19 related deaths since March and has not reported a new death since Sept. 22.

The countywide total for cases stands at 12,319 with 10,597 estimated recoveries and 1,613 estimated active cases.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Oct. 2. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County and who have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 187 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday, bringing the county's total to 14,109.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 13,069 estimated recoveries through Wednesday and 150 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.