Denton County Reports 751 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths; 5 ICU Beds Remain

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals are down to only five available ICU beds Wednesday afternoon while also reporting another 751 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 75.6% Wednesday. DCPH reported 158 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County; 35 of those patients are in ICUs. DCPH said there were 205 available beds, five of which were in ICUs.

The county reported three coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, including a man from The Colony in his 50s and a man and a woman, both in their 80s, who lived at Inspired Living in Lewisville.

There have been 187 deaths related to COVID-19 in Denton County since March.

"As the holiday draws near and our hospital workers begin receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, we must remember public health measures remain part of the solution,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "Wearing masks, social distancing, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently are ways for us to protect each other. Please continue to practice these measures and share your thoughts and prayers for these three individuals’ families and friends over this holiday."

Of the 751 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 672 are active while 79 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 36,303 with 24,016 estimated recoveries and 12,100 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at University of North Texas Discovery Park at 2940 N. Elm St in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required with appointments starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results.

