Denton County Reports 75 COVID-19 Cases Monday

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 75 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Monday.

Of the latest 75 cases in Denton County, 54 are active while the remaining 21 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 109 COVID-19 related deaths since March and has not reported a new death since Sept. 22.

The countywide total for cases stands at 12,058 with 10,401 estimated recoveries and 1,548 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Boulevard. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County and who have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Oct. 2. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County and who have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: