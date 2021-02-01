Denton County Reports 7 Deaths, 600 New Cases of COVID-19 Monday; 8 ICU Beds

Denton County Public Health is reporting 600 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with seven new deaths and a jump in hospitalizations for the virus since the weekend.

The latest Denton County victims of the virus include:

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Frisco

A male over 80 who was a resident of The Oaks at Flower Mound

A female over 80 who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound

A male over 80 who was a resident of Gracious Care Home in Lewisville

A male over 80 who was a resident of Highland Village

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound

A female over 80 who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound

“As we announce seven more COVID-19 deaths of Denton County residents, please cover their families with thoughts and prayers," stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. "We must continue utilizing masks, social distancing, and handwashing, even as the vaccine rolls out within Denton County, to protect our families, friends, and neighbors from the spread of COVID-19."

According to the county health department, there were 179 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, 10 more than on Sunday but 12 fewer than on Friday, and that number includes 45 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 70% Monday, leaving 266 total beds available for future patients, including eight in ICUs. The ICUs are 91% occupied and 56% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 600 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 535 are active while 65 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 54,154 with 38,691 estimated recoveries and 15,138 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Andy Eads said earlier this month. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites earlier this month, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

Last week Eads also announced the county was planning on opening a mega vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: