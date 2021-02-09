Denton County Reports 681 Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; 8 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health reports 681 new cases of the COVID-19 Tuesday while adding there are only eight available ICU beds in the county.

According to the county health department, there were 169 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, a slight increase of seven patients compared to Monday, and that number includes 35 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 74% Tuesday, leaving 229 total beds available for future patients, including eight beds in ICUs. The ICUs are 90% occupied and 49% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

Of the 681 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 603 are active while 78 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 57,919 with 42,810 estimated recoveries and 14,761 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The county is currently operating a large-scale vaccine hub at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

This week's weather forecast has forced organizers to cancel the clinic on Thursday where 3,000 second doses were going to be administered. County officials said Tuesday afternoon that those doses would now be administered on Friday afternoon.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

