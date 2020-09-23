Denton County Reports 68 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, DSHS Adds 150 Cases to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 68 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Wednesday as the state added another 150 cases to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 68 cases in Denton County, 50 are active while the remaining 18 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 109 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 11,770 with 10,154 estimated recoveries and 1,507 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Sept. 25. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 North Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 150 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 13,210.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 12,241 estimated recoveries through Wednesday and 141 deaths attributed to the virus since March.