Denton County Reports 65 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, DSHS Adds 117 Cases to Collin County, 1 Death

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 65 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Thursday and no new deaths as the state added another 117 cases to Collin County's total along with one more death.

Of the latest 65 cases in Denton County, 60 are active while the remaining five cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 107 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 11,382 with 9,736 estimated recoveries and 1,539 estimated active cases.

“Denton County appreciates the updated guidance on reopening from Gov. Abbott today,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “This guidance will allow many of our local businesses to open to 75% capacity beginning next week, as well as further clarification on the resumption of family visitation at long-term care facilities.”

“We know it is critical for families to visit their loved ones in nursing homes, memory care centers, and long-term care facilities here in Denton County. We are eagerly following the governor’s lead on long-term care facility reopening guidance, as we know these community members are among our most vulnerable. We ask our community members to continue to use extreme caution as they re-enter these facilities and follow the guidance these facilities provide to protect their loved ones and the other patients served.

The county announced Thursday that the Denton County Commissioners Court allocated over $35 million in federal CARES funding to over 1,400 Denton County businesses, "and remains committed to support and assist as some local businesses will sadly remain closed longer due to the Governor’s Executive Order."

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton Friday, Sept. 18. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 117 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday, bringing the county's total to 12,599.

One additional death was also reported for Collin County by the state health department on Thursday. Details about the latest victims have not been made available.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 11,636 estimated recoveries through Thursday along with 830 estimated active cases and 133 deaths attributed to the virus since March.