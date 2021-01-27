Denton County Reports 645 New Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday; 9 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health is reporting 645 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday along with no new deaths and only a slight increase in people hospitalized for the virus.

According to the county health department, there were 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, only four more than Tuesday, and that number includes 53 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 75% Wednesday, leaving 224 total beds available for future patients, including nine in ICUs. The ICUs are 91% occupied and 62% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 645 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 538 are active while 107 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 51,857 with 36,558 estimated recoveries and 14,991 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Andy Eads said earlier this month. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites earlier this month, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: