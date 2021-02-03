Denton County Reports 621 New Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday; 8 ICU Beds Left

Denton County Public Health is reporting 621 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday along with no new deaths as the number of hospitalized patients drops and the number of ICU beds increases.

According to the county health department, there were 171 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on both Wednesday, eight fewer than the day before, and that number includes 42 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 73% Wednesday, leaving 255 total beds available for future patients, including eight in ICUs. The ICUs are 92% occupied and 47% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 621 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 539 are active while 82 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 55,363 with 39,816 estimated recoveries and 15,222 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

This week the county opened a mega vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

“Surprisingly fast,” recipient Don Preston said of the vaccination process. "Very efficient, very good. Communicated well. Great job."

Denton County kicked its COVID-19 vaccination efforts into high-gear Tuesday with a massive drive-thru clinic at Texas Motor Speedway.

