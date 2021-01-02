Denton County Reports 610 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Saturday; 563 Cases, 4 Deaths Added in Collin County

Denton County health officials reported 610 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and four deaths, while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 563 cases and four deaths in Collin County.

Of the 610 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, Denton County Public Health confirmed 582 are active while 28 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 39,792 with 26,622 estimated recoveries and 12,952 estimated active cases.

The deaths reported Saturday included a Lewisville woman in her 60s, a Frisco man in his 70s, a Lewisville woman over 80 who was a resident of Cedar Crest Senior Living and a Lewisville man over 80 who was a resident of Lewisville Estates.

"Please keep the families and friends of these four individuals in your thoughts and prayers," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement. "We are urging you to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and handwashing so we can all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County."

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 75.4% occupied with 194 available beds, seven of which are in ICUs.

The county health department also reported 99 of 280 ventilators were occupied. As of Saturday, the county reported 185 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 36 of whom are in the ICU.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 563 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 35,773.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 40,035 estimated recoveries through Saturday, 4,699 active cases and 377 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 519 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.