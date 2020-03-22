Denton County Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases; County Total at 30

Denton County Public Health reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the number of cases in the county to 30.

There is one new case each in Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco, Little Elm, Propser and Roanoke.

The county did not identify the age or gender of the new cases, but keeps a running list of the age groups and genders diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are five cases of the virus in people in their 20s, three cases in people in the 30s, six cases in people in their 40s, six cases in people in their 50s, eight cases in people in their 60s and one case each in someone in their 70s and 80s.

Seventeen men and 13 women are impacted by COVID-19 in Denton County; 21 people are isolated at home, while nine are in an area hospital.

Saturday, Denton County reported nine cases of the virus, three of which were recorded at the Denton State Supported Living Center. A fourth positive case at the center was reported Friday.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

