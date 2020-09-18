Denton County Reports 59 COVID-19 Cases Friday, DSHS Adds 161 Cases to Collin County, 3 Deaths

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 59 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Friday and no new deaths as the state added another 161 cases to Collin County's total along with three more deaths.

Of the latest 59 cases in Denton County, 49 are active while the remaining 10 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 107 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 11,441 with 9,803 estimated recoveries and 1,531 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Flower Mound on Tuesday, Sept. 22,. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at Bakersfield Park at 1201 Duncan Lane. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 161 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday, bringing the county's total to 12,790.

Three additional deaths were also reported for Collin County by the state health department on Friday. Details about the latest victims have not been made available.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 11,771 estimated recoveries through Friday and 136 deaths attributed to the virus since March.