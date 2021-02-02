Denton County Reports 589 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; 4 ICU Beds

Denton County Public Health is reporting 589 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with no new deaths as the number of hospitalized patients holds at 179.

According to the county health department, there were 179 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on both Monday and Tuesday, and that number includes 47 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 72% Tuesday, leaving 251 total beds available for future patients, including four in ICUs. The ICUs are 95% occupied and 58% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 589 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 472 are active while 117 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 54,742 with 39,307 estimated recoveries and 15,110 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

This week the county opened a mega vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

“Surprisingly fast,” recipient Don Preston said of the vaccination process. "Very efficient, very good. Communicated well. Great job."

Denton County kicked its COVID-19 vaccination efforts into high-gear Tuesday with a massive drive-thru clinic at Texas Motor Speedway.

