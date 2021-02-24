Denton County Reports 575 Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday; 7 ICU Beds

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 575 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday with no new deaths.

According to the county health department, there were 124 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, a decrease of five patients from Tuesday, and that number includes 37 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 77% Wednesday, leaving 203 total beds available for future patients, including seven beds in ICUs. The ICUs are 93% occupied and 43% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

Of the 575 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 525 are active while 50 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 62,566 with 50,213 estimated recoveries and 11,955 estimated active cases.

“We’re seeing both continued COVID-19 transmission, as well as a backlog of reports stemming from the winter weather challenges last week,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director, on Monday. “DCPH will be reporting new cases daily to include those from prior weeks, but our website will also continue to note the onset date of illness, highlighting the active case trends. This pandemic news is improving, but it’s not over.”

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The county is currently operating a large-scale vaccine hub at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

