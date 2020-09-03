Denton County Reports 56 New, Active COVID-19 Cases Thursday; DSHS Adds 79 to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 82 cases of the virus Thursday while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 79 to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 82 cases in Denton County, 56 are active while the remaining 26 cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county, which reported no deaths Thursday, has recorded 101 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 10,422 with 8,513 estimated recoveries and 1,808 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Sept. 4. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 79 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday, bringing the county's total to 11,198.

To date, according to DSHS data provided to the county, Collin County has 10,573 estimated recoveries through Thursday and 114 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill was critical of the county last week when the numbers reported by the state didn't add up. In short, when you add the number of deaths (114), recovered cases (10,573) and active cases (625) reported by the state, they should add up to the total cases (11,198) reported by the state. That total, however, is 11,312, or 114 higher than what's being reported. The state was said to be working with the county to rectify the reporting and to clarify if there any lag in the data.

Details about the most recent Collin County deaths announced this week have not been made available.