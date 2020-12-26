Denton County Reports 516 New COVID-19 Cases; 4 ICU Beds Remain

Denton County Public Health says county hospitals are down to only four available ICU beds Saturday afternoon while also reporting another 516 new cases of COVID-19.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 72.5% Saturday with 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County. Thirty-six of those patients are in ICUs. DCPH said there were 202 available beds, four of which were in ICUs.

There have been 187 deaths related to COVID-19 in Denton County since March.

Of the 516 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 455 are active while 61 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 36,813 with 24,562 estimated recoveries and 12,064 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at University of North Texas Discovery Park at 2940 N. Elm St in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required with appointments starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results.

