Denton County Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases Monday

Officials in Denton County on Monday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the 51 cases reported, 33 are active with the others coming from the DSHS reporting backlog.

Denton County Public Health also reported 146 new recoveries from COVID-19. The county has totaled 10,639 cases of the coronavirus, 8,898 recoveries and 101 deaths. The county has not added a COVID-19-related death since Tuesday, September 1.

Denton County Public Health is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.