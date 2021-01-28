Denton County Reports 5 Deaths, 737 New Cases of COVID-19 Thursday; 8 ICU Beds

Denton County Public Health is reporting 737 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday along with five new deaths and only a slight decrease in people hospitalized for the virus.

The latest Denton County victims of the virus include:

A male over 80 who was a resident of Carrollton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Lewisville

A male over 80 who was a resident of Pilot Point

A male over 80 who was a resident of Prairie Estates in Frisco

A male over 80 who was a resident of Trophy Club

“We are saddened to report the loss of five more individuals to COVID-19 in Denton County,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep these individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to the county health department, there were 171 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, 13 fewer than Wednesday, and that number includes 53 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 74% Thursday, leaving 250 total beds available for future patients, including eight in ICUs. The ICUs are 92% occupied and 61% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 737 new cases reported Thursday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 643 are active while 94 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 52,594 with 37,060 estimated recoveries and 15,221 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Andy Eads said earlier this month. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites earlier this month, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: