Denton County Reports 49 New Cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Denton County reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, raising the countywide total to 2,630.

Denton County's 7-day rolling average of new cases is at 74, down from a record-high of 75 on Friday. One week ago, the rolling average was 56.

Denton County Public Health has reported 37 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,120 recoveries from the coronavirus.

The city of Denton issued an order requiring face coverings inside businesses starting Saturday.

The order applies to all commercial and nonprofit entities in Denton that provide goods or services directly to the public. The order requires all employees or visitors of any business or nonprofit to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth when in close contact or proximity to coworkers or the public.

The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, and all businesses must be in compliance by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.