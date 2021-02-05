Denton County Reports 483 Cases of COVID-19 Friday; 4 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health reports no new deaths Friday, but did add 483 cases of the virus and said the number of available ICU beds in the county dropped to four.

According to the county health department, there were 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, a slight increase of 10 new patients from the day before, and that number includes 45 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 76% Friday, leaving 216 total beds available for future patients, including four in ICUs. The ICUs are 96% occupied and 50% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 483 new cases reported Thursday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 448 are active while 35 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 56,303 with 40,832 estimated recoveries and 15,127 estimated active cases.

“We hope everyone will continue practicing the necessary safety precautions to reduce the potential for the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. With the new U.K. B.1.1.7 variant identified recently in Denton County, the steps of social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks will be even more critical as we work to increase the availability of vaccinations," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement Thursday.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

This week the county opened a mega vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

Denton County kicked its COVID-19 vaccination efforts into high-gear Tuesday with a massive drive-thru clinic at Texas Motor Speedway.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: