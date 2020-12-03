Denton County Reports 471 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 4 Deaths; 295 Cases, 5 Deaths Added in Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported 471 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with four new deaths. Meanwhile, in Collin County, the state health department added 295 more cases of the virus along with five more deaths.

Of the 471 new cases reported Thursday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 335 are active while 136 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 25,094 with 18,500 estimated recoveries and 6,442 estimated active cases.

The latest four deaths in the county, the first since Nov. 25, include a man over 80 from Denton, a woman over 80 who was a resident of Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, a man in his 50s from Corinth and a man in his 60s who was a resident of Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pilot Point.

“Please join us in thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of these four individuals,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We all must do our part in wearing masks when around others, physically distancing, and washing our hands frequently to slow COVID-19 spread in Denton County.”

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 72.5% occupied with 227 available beds, 10 of which are in ICUs. The county health department also reported 98 of 268 ventilators are occupied. As of Thursday, Dec. 3, the county reported 136 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 41 of whom are in the ICU.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Friday, Dec. 4, at North Central Texas College's Exchange Parking Garage at 318 E. Sycamore Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 295 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Thursday bringing the county's total number of cases to 27,848.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 24,757 estimated recoveries through Wednesday, 2,828 active cases and 266 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: