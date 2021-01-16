Denton County Reports 456 COVID-19 Cases Saturday; 639 Cases, 6 Deaths Added in Collin County

Denton County health officials reported 456 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 639 cases and six deaths in Collin County.

Of the 459 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, Denton County Public Health confirmed 447 are active while 13 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 46,272 with 32,098 estimated recoveries and 13,925 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 71.8% occupied with 225 available beds, seven of which are in ICUs.

The county health department also reported 100 of 262 ventilators were occupied. As of Saturday, the county reported 200 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 48 of whom are in the ICU.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information. You can also call 940-349-2585

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 639 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 54,209

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 467 deaths attributed to the virus since March and 48,387 estimated recoveries through Saturday.

The state has not revealed any information about the six most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 512 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday.

If you would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Collin County, click here for more information and to register.