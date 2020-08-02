Denton County Reports 44 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Health officials in Denton County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday as the county health director cautioned that the number could be "artificially low" as the state updates its database.

Denton County Public Health has reported 6,938 cases of the coronavirus, 55 deaths and 3,810 recoveries.

The county's 7-day average for new cases stands at 117, down from a high of 165 on July 25.

"Due to weekend reporting lag times and statewide lab database updates, today’s new cases reported may be artificially low," Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson. "We encourage community members to continue hand sanitizing and washing, mask utilization, and physical distancing practices, even as we report lower numbers today."

Denton County will provide a free drive-thru testing site at Westside Baptist Church in Lewisville Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. To be eligible to be tested, residents must have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the previous seven days, be essential employees, be 60 years old or older or have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The church is at 900 Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville. To pre-register, residents must call 940-349-2585.

