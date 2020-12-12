Denton County

Denton County Reports 423 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday

Denton County Public Health reported hospital capacity at 72.4% occupied Friday

By Chris Blake

Health officials in Denton County on Saturday reported 423 new cases of COVID-19 and data showed just six ICU beds remaining in the county.

The county reported a single-day high 886 cases Friday, which exceeded the county's previous high of 716 reported Wednesday.

Of the 423 new cases reported Saturday, DCPH said 345 were active, while the other 78 have already cleared recovery protocol.

The countywide total for cases stands at 29,886 with 20,876 estimated recoveries and 8,845 estimated active cases. Denton County Public Health has reported 165 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 72.4% occupied Saturday. DCPH said there are 223 available beds, only six of which are in ICUs.

DCPH is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd in Lewisville. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required with appointments starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

  • Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.
  • Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.
  • Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.
  • Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

