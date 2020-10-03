Denton County Reports 42 COVID-19 Cases Saturday, DSHS Adds 1,394 Cases, 2 Deaths to Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported the addition of 42 cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus Saturday as the state added another 1,394 cases and two fatalities to Collin County's total.

Of the latest 42 cases in Denton County, 37 are active while the remaining five cases are from the DSHS's state backlog.

The county has reported 109 COVID-19 related deaths since March and has not reported a new death since Sept. 22.

The countywide total for cases stands at 12,425 with 10,694 estimated recoveries and 1,622 estimated active cases.

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Little Elm on Tuesday. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

The testing center will be held at the Little Elm ISD Athetic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway. Eligible community members are those who are residents of Denton County and who have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household.

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently.

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab result.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 1,394 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Saturday, bringing the county's total to 15,548.

Of the 1,394 cases added Saturday, 1,202 were previously reported to the state but not included in the statewide or countywide totals.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 14,554 estimated recoveries through Saturday and 152 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.