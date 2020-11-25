Denton County Reports 400+ COVID-19 Cases For Third Day, 1 Death; 246 Cases, 4 Deaths in Collin County

For the third straight day, Denton County Public Health reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases along with another death Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Collin County, the state health department added 246 more cases of the virus along with four more deaths.

The county also reported the death of a Lewisville man in his 50s who died of COVID-19. He is the 148th person in the county to die of the virus this year.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this individual’s family and friends over this holiday as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we ask for your vigilant adherence to public health guidance to slow the rapidly increasing COVID-19 spread. We owe it to our family, friends, and neighbors to do our part in wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing our hands frequently.”

Of the 439 new cases reported Wednesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 314 are active while 125 have already cleared recovery protocol. DCPH also reported another record high 141 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county Tuesday and the same number on Wednesday, which is 12 more than Monday. The COVID-19 occupied beds equate to about 16.6% of inpatient capacity.

The countywide total for cases stands at 22,789 with 17,296 estimated recoveries and 5,345 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 246 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Wednesday bringing the county's total number of cases to 24,571.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 21,469 estimated recoveries through Tuesday, 2,857 active cases and 245 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: