Denton County Reports 4 Deaths, 611 Cases of COVID-19 Monday; 5 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health reports four new COVID-19 deaths Monday along with 611 new cases of the virus while adding there are only five available ICU beds in the county.

According to the county health department, there were 162 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, a decrease of 22 patients compared to Friday, and that number includes 38 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 71% Monday, leaving 241 total beds available for future patients, including five in ICUs. The ICUs are 93% occupied and 54% of the ICU patients are COVID-19 patients.

Of the four latest victims, DCPH said they included:

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Frisco

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Hickory Creek

A female over 80 who was a resident of Argyle

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Corinth

“As we near 50,000 community members vaccinated for COVID-19 within Denton County, we must remember the seriousness of this disease,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Today, we are announcing four more COVID-19 deaths of Denton County community members. Please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 611 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 551 are active while 60 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 57,239 with 42,179 estimated recoveries and 14,712 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

This week the county opened a mega vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

Denton County kicked its COVID-19 vaccination efforts into high-gear Tuesday with a massive drive-thru clinic at Texas Motor Speedway.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: