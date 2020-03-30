Denton County Reports 3rd Death Due to COVID-19, 26 New Cases

A woman in her 60s from an unincorporated part of Denton County is the third person to die from coronavirus in the county, health officials say.

Denton County Public Health reported the death Monday, along with 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 191.

"This situation underscores the need to follow the Stay at Home mandate," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "We need everyone's cooperation to help protect the health of all our residents, especially our most vulnerable."

Of the 26 new cases, four are residents the Denton State Supported Living Center, while eight are staff members at the facility who live in Denton County.

Forty-nine residents and 22 staff members at the DSSLC have now tested positive for coronavirus. Two staff members who live outside the county have also tested positive and are not included in the 191 cases, according to Denton County Public Health.

Of the 22 new cases outside the DSSLC, seven are in Denton, four are in unincorporated parts of Denton County, two are in Corinth and there is one each in Carrollton, The Colony, Copper Canyon, Flower Mound, Hickory Creek, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Lewisville and Little Elm.

The cases in Copper Canyon and Hickory Creek are the first in each city.

Denton County reported its second COVID-19-related death Saturday.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

**County totals at the top include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

