Denton County Reports 399 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Saturday; 761 Cases, 11 Deaths Added in Collin County

Denton County health officials reported 399 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and five deaths, while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 761 cases and 11 deaths in Collin County.

Of the 399 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, Denton County Public Health confirmed 391 are active while eight have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 43,107 with 29,270 estimated recoveries and 13,604 estimated active cases.

The deaths reported Saturday included a Flower Mound man in his 70s and a Flower Mound man who was over 80. The deaths also included three residents of Vista Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lewisville -- a man and woman, both over 80, and a man in his 60s.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for these five individuals’ families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we move forward with vaccines, we must all continue to do our part in protecting ourselves and others with masks, distancing, and handwashing.”

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 75.5% occupied with 236 available beds, nine of which are in ICUs.

The county health department also reported 109 of 270 ventilators were occupied. As of Friday, the county reported 227 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 37 of whom are in the ICU.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County and cannot have previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 761 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 49,684.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 43,440 estimated recoveries through Saturday and 416 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the 11 most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 563 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday.

If you would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Collin County, click here for more information and to register.