Denton County Reports 389 COVID-19 Cases Saturday; 442 Cases, 5 Deaths Added in Collin County

Denton County Public Health reported 389 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. Meanwhile, in Collin County, the state health department added 442 more cases of the virus along with five more deaths.

Of the 389 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 267 are active while 122 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 26,034 with 18,994 estimated recoveries and 6,882 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 71.5% occupied with 220 available beds, 10 of which are in ICUs. Friday, the county reported just six available ICU beds as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new high.

The county health department also reported 82 of 254 ventilators are occupied. As of Saturday, the county reported 127 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 40 of whom are in the ICU.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 442 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 28,547.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 25,380 estimated recoveries through Friday, 3,167 active cases and 277 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: