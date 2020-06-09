Denton County Reports 35th Coronavirus-Related Death

A man from The Colony in his 50s is the 35th person in Denton County die after contracting COVID-19, health officials say.

"We ask for your thoughts and prayers for another community member who has passed away from COVID-19," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a written statement. "Please continue to follow public health recommendations to protect yourself, your loved ones, and fellow community members from COVID-19."

Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 116 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday -- 35 in Denton County and 81 in Collin County, after several days in the latter without a reported case.

Denton County has reported 1,559 cases of COVID-19 and 779 recoveries from the virus, while Collin County has reported 1,528 cases and 1,080 recoveries.

New cases in Denton County were reported in Carrollton, The Colony, Corinth, Dallas, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco, Krum, Lewisville, Little Elm, Pilot Point and unincorporated parts of the county.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

Denton County Public Health will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Creekview High School in Carrollton Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The high school is located at 3201 Old Denton Road.

To be eligible for a test, residents must have been symptomatic within the previous seven days. All essential employees are also eligible for a test. Residents must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. For more information, click here.