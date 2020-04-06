Denton County Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases; County Total at 337

Health officials in Denton County reported 33 new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the countywide total to 337,

Four of the new cases are in staff members at the Denton State Supported Living Center, however there are no new cases among residents, according to Denton County Public Health.

Fifty residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to 43 staff members, whose cases are reported in the total of the city in which they live.

Of the 33 new cases in Denton County, 10 are in Little Elm and six are in Denton. There are two new cases each in Carrollton, The Colony, Lake Dallas, Lewisville and unincorporated parts of the county, and one each in Cross Roads, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Hickory Creek, Providence Village, Shady Shores and Trophy Club.

The cases in Cross Roads and Shady Shores are the first to be reported in those cities.