Denton County Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases

Denton County Public Health reported 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 398.

Four of the new cases are in employees of the Denton State Supported Living Center, where 50 residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to Denton County. There has not been a new case reported in a resident since March 31.

Forty-seven staff members of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, but their cases are reflected in the totals of the cities in which they live.

Nine of the 32 new cases are in Denton, four are in Frisco, four are in Little Elm and three are in unincorporated parts of Denton County. There are two each in Carrollton, Copper Canyon, Lewisville and Northlake, and one each in Dallas, Flower Mound, Krum and Prosper.

The two cases in Northlake are the city's first.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.