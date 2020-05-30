Denton County Reports 31st COVID-19-Related Death, 5 New Cases at DSSLC

A Carrollton man in his 80s is the 31st person in Denton County to die after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials say.

It was the first coronavirus-related death reported in the county since May 22.

"Your thoughts and prayers for the family of this individual are most appreciated," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "The tragic loss of life during this COVID-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of our ongoing need to follow safety protocols as we go about our daily lives. The CDC recommendations for social distancing and other similar guidelines are in place not only to help keep you safe but also to ensure the safety of our most vulnerable residents."

Denton County Public Health reported 28 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday, five of which are at the Denton State Supported Living Center. They are the first new cases reported at the DSSLC since May 14.

In addition to the Denton State Supported Living Center, cases were reported in Carrollton, The Colony, Dallas, Denton, Fort Worth, Highland Village, Lewisville, Little Elm and unincorporated parts of the county.

In total, Denton County public health has reported 1,357 cases of COVID-19 and 673 recoveries from the coronavirus.