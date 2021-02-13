Denton County Reports 318 COVID-19 Cases Saturday; 305 Cases, 8 Deaths Added in Collin County

Denton County health officials reported 318 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, while the Texas Department of State Health Services added 305 cases and eight deaths in Collin County.

Of the 318 new cases reported Saturday afternoon, Denton County Public Health confirmed 309 are active. The countywide total for cases stands at 60,167 with 44,981 estimated recoveries and 14,804 estimated active cases.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 72.3% occupied with 210 available beds, 73 of which are in ICUs. ICU's in the county are 91.3% occupied.

The county health department also reported 90 of 275 ventilators were in use.

As of Saturday, the county reported 115 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Denton County, 31 of whom are in the ICU.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 305 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Saturday bringing the county's total number of cases to 67,583.

The state has not revealed any information about the eight most recent Collin County victims of the virus.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 677 deaths attributed to the virus since March and 64,383 estimated recoveries through Saturday.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 355 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday.